Family of 3 found dead in remote California hiking area

AP California

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities say a Northern California family of three that had been reported missing was found dead Tuesday along with the family’s dog on a hiking trail in a remote area of the Sierra National Forest. Search teams located the family’s vehicle near a gate to the Sierra National Forest and then found the bodies of all three _ identified as John Gerrish, Ellen Chung, their 1-year-old daughter, Muji _ and their dog near an area known as Devil’s Gulch in the Southfork of the Merced River, the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office said. A family friend had reported them missing Monday evening. There was no clear cause of death. The sheriff’s office and California Department of Justice are investigating the deaths.