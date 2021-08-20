Earthquakes beat Galaxy 2-1 in California Clásico

AP California

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Jeremy Ebobisse scored in the 52nd minute and San Jose got an own goal in the 71st as the Earthquakes beat the LA Galaxy 2-1 in the California Clásico. San Jose is unbeaten in six straight away matches — with two victories. Los Angeles won the first two matches against San Jose this season after winning just twice in the previous 10. Ebobisse headed in Luciano Abecasis’ cross to open the scoring. Ebobisse’s last goal came on July 30 — while with the Portland Timbers — against the Galaxy. San Jose went ahead on an own goal by Niko Hämäläine.