Reyes homers, drives in 5 runs, Indians rout Angels 9-1

AP California

By BRIAN DULIK

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Franmil Reyes hit a towering three-run homer and tied his career high with five RBIs, powering the Cleveland Indians to a 9-1 rout of the Los Angeles Angels. Reyes’ 430-foot blast to center opened the scoring in the first. His two-run single in the sixth extended the Indians’ lead to 8-1. José Ramirez added a solo homer in the eighth for his team-high 28th of the year. David Fletcher singled in Kurt Suzuki in the third for the Angels, and All-Star Shohei Ohtani went 1 for 4. The Angels fell to .500 and are eight games out of the final AL wild-card position.