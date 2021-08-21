Wade’s pinch-hit HR in 9th lifts Giants past A’s 6-5

AP California

MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Pinch-hitter LaMonte Wade Jr. connected for a two-run homer in the ninth inning, helping the San Francisco Giants rally for a 6-5 victory over the Oakland Athletics. Brandon Belt drew a one-out walk against Lou Trivino and was replaced by Mike Yastrzemski. Wade followed with his 16th homer. Kris Bryant, Brandon Belt and Darin Ruf also homered for San Francisco, which trailed 5-2 after six innings.