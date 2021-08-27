California students disciplined for racist social posts

AP California

SALINAS, Calif. (AP) — Several Northern California high school students have been disciplined after officials learned they posted online photos and videos of a Black baby doll being stomped on and driven over at a football game. The students posted images and videos on an Instagram account where some images were accompanied by racists captions. Salinas Union High School District Superintendent Dan Burns says school officials learned of the images over the weekend and immediately launched an investigation. He didn’t say how the students were disciplined, citing state law. He says students of various ethnicities were involved.