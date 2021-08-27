Chargers’ Daniel, Stick still vying to be Herbert’s backup

AP California

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco have very few questions to settle heading into the Los Angeles Chargers’ preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday night. But determining who will back up quarterback Justin Herbert remains unclear. Chase Daniel will start and play the first half, with Easton Stick coming in for the third and fourth quarters. It is the same rotation used in the preseason opener against the Los Angeles Rams two weeks ago.