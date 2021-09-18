Curt Casali’s 2-run single holds up, Giants beat Braves 2-0

AP California

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Baseball Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Curt Casali hit a two-run single in the fourth that held up, Alex Wood made an impressive three-inning return from COVID-19, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Atlanta Braves 2-0. Wood struck out four and didn’t walk a batter or allow a hit over three scoreless innings, throwing 37 pitches in his first start for San Francisco since Aug. 26 as he makes his return from a bout with COVID-19. Zack Littell (4-0) relieved and struck out the side in the fourth. The NL West-leading Giants maintained their two-game lead on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the division race.