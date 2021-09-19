Shooting death investigation uncovers illegal pot farm

AP California

OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — The shooting death of man in rural Northern California has led to five arrests, including his father and two brothers who are accused of trying to hide the body to prevent investigators from discovering an illegal marijuana growing operation. Butte County deputies found the 33-year-old victim dead in the back of an SUV parked along a remote road on Sept. 11. Investigators eventually determined the man died — possibly accidentally — at an illegal pot farm controlled by his father in the Forbestown area. Five guns and more than 1,400 pot plants were found at seven plots of land.