Ruidíaz scores 2 goals, Sounders hold top spot in West

AP California

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Raúl Ruidíaz scored two goals to increase his season total to 16 and the Seattle Sounders beat the San Jose Earthquakes 3-1. Seattle held onto the Western Conference lead, two points ahead of Sporting Kansas City, after winning for the sixth time in eight games. San Jose had its two-game winning streak snapped. Ruidíaz opened the scoring in the 25th. He was left wide open at the top of the box and took a few touches to get a round a defender for a shooting lane. Ruidíaz made it 2-0 in the 42nd on a penalty kick. Cristian Roldan gave Seattle a 3-0 lead in the 49th by redirecting home Jimmy Medranda’s pass across the goal.