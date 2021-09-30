No. 2 seed Ruud beats Murray in straight sets in San Diego

AP California

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Andy Murray’s bid to reach quarterfinals in consecutive weeks has ended with a mistake-filled 7-5, 6-4 loss to No. 2 seed Casper Ruud at the San Diego Open. The match was even at 5-all but turned when Murray allowed the first set to slip away entirely and also fell behind early in the second by dropping five consecutive games Thursday night. Murray is a three-time Grand Slam champion and former No. 1-ranked player who is now 109th. Ruud now faces Lorenzo Sonego in the quarterfinals. Denis Shapovalov will face Cam Norrie for a berth in the semifinals.