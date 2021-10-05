California will streamline, extend assisted death law

AP California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will soon streamline and extend its assisted death law. A bill signed Tuesday by Gov. Gavin Newsom will reduce the time until terminal patients can choose to be given fatal drugs. Starting January 1, the new law will drop the waiting period required between the time patients make separate verbal requests for medication to 48 hours, down from the current minimum 15 days. It also will eliminate a requirement that patients make a final written attestation within 48 hours of taking the medication. Earlier this year, New Mexico also reduced its waiting period to 48 hours. Disability Rights California and the California Catholic Conference opposed the bill.