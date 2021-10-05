More beaches closed amid questions about oil spill response

AP California

By BRIAN MELLEY, MATTHEW BROWN and STEFANIE DAZIO

Associated Press

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Officials are imposing more restrictions on Southern California beaches in response to a large oil spill. The restrictions were announced while more questions emerged about whether the accident was swiftly reported to the Coast Guard and other authorities. Signs were posted on the famous Huntington Beach declaring that the beach was open but that the ocean and shore were closed. On a typical day, surfers would usually be seen bobbing in the waves, but not now. Huntington State Beach still had an oily smell, although it was less severe than the stench emanating from the water on Sunday.