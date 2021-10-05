New California laws aim to combat fraud in jobless benefits

AP California

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed new laws aimed at tightening security at the state’s unemployment benefits agency. During the pandemic, the Employment Development Department approved billions of dollars in fraudulent payments in the names of prison inmates and others who were not eligible to receive them. A new law Newsom signed Tuesday requires the prison system to send the Employment Development Department a list of people in prison so the agency can use it to cross- check claims. At least 35 other states already do this, according to a recent state audit.