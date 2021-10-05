Rick Byrd to receive Legends of Coaching Award

AP California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Retired Belmont men’s basketball coach Rick Byrd will receive the John R. Wooden Legends of Coaching award. His selection was announced by Craig Impelman, Wooden’s grandson-in-law, at the Los Angeles Athletic Club. Byrd will receive the award in April. He coached Belmont in Nashville from 1986 to 2019. He retired with 805 career victories, including 658 at Belmont, which ranks 12th all-time among NCAA Division I men’s coaches. The Bruins won 10 conference championships and seven league tournament titles in his final 14 seasons.