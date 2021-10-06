Logan Webb to start NLDS Game 1 for division champion Giants

AP California

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Baseball Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Logan Webb will start for the San Francisco Giants in Game 1 of their NL Division Series on Friday night against the Cardinals or Dodgers. Fellow right-hander and 14-game winner Kevin Gausman will go Saturday night in Game 2 for the NL West champions, having thrived lately with a little extra rest — something that factored into manager Gabe Kapler’s decision when he felt equally confident in both pitchers.