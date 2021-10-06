Los Angeles OKs one of strictest US vaccination mandates

AP California

By CHRISTOPHER WEBER

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles leaders have voted to enact one of the nation’s strictest vaccine mandates. The sweeping measure requires the shots for everyone entering bars, restaurants, nail salons, gyms and even a Lakers game. The City Council on Wednesday voted 11-2 in favor of the ordinance. Supporters say it’s a way of preventing more COVID-19 surges. Critics say the measure raises concerns about enforcement and will sow confusion because a less-sweeping vaccination mandate scheduled to take effect next month in Los Angeles County as a whole only applies to bars, breweries and nightclubs.