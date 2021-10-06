NYRA hearing for embattled trainer Bob Baffert looming

AP California

NEW YORK (AP) — Hall of Fame thoroughbred trainer Bob Baffert will have to face a disciplinary hearing with the New York Racing Association to address a suspension after a federal judge denied Baffert’s motion to hold the racing organization in contempt. Brooklyn Judge Carol Bagley Amon of the Eastern District of New York ruled Tuesday that a hearing was required for Baffert to challenge NYRA’s suspension, which was issued in mid-May without a hearing three weeks before the Belmont Stakes and later banned from being implemented. A pre-hearing scheduling conference is slated for Monday.