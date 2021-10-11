California senior facility fined over worker abusing woman

AP California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California regulators have fined a senior living center where a worker was secretly caught on video slapping a 90-year-old resident with dementia, roughly placing her into bed and throwing a blanket over the woman’s face. The California Department of Social Services said the treatment constituted physical abuse and fined the Brookdale Senior Living Facility in Folsom, California $500, saying in a report the resident sustained “a serious bodily injury while in care,” the Sacramento Bee reported Monday. The resident was an evacuee from her home in August during the massive Caldor Fire and had only been at the facility for four days when family members noticed bruising on her thigh and installed a hidden video camera to monitor her.