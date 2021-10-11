Nevada QB Strong is Mountain West offensive player of week

AP California

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada quarterback Carson Strong has been named the Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Week after throwing a career-high six touchdown passes in the Wolf Pack’s 55-28 win over New Mexico State. Strong completed 25-of-32 passes for 377 yards before leaving the game midway through the third quarter after Nevada had turned a 7-0 deficit into a 52-7 lead. It was the 11th time in his career the junior from Vacaville, California has thrown for 300 yards and the most touchdown passes by a Wolf Pack quarterback since Mike Maxwell threw seven twice in 1995 against UNLV and Louisiana-Monroe.