Police officer charged with pulling gun in alleged road rage

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A San Diego police officer has pleaded not guilty to pulling a gun on a woman during an alleged off-duty road rage incident earlier this year. The Union-Tribune reports William Carter Torres is charged with a misdemeanor count of exhibiting a gun in a threatening manner. He’s due back in court Nov. 10. Carter Torres, who has been with the San Diego Police Department for four years, was arrested and suspended after the March 4 incident. He now is assigned to administrative duties. His attorney says it was the other driver who engaged in “serious” road rage.