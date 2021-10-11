Top-seeded Pliskova upset in 2 sets at Indian Wells

AP California

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Top-seeded Karolina Plisova was upset by Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-3, 7-5 at the BNP Paribas Open. Haddad Maia got into the main draw as a lucky loser. She lost in the final round of qualifying and got in when No. 29 seed Nadia Podoroska withdrew with a thigh injury. Haddad Maia inherited Podoroska’s first-round bye and then beat Mayir Sherif in the second round. Ranked 115th, the Brazilian reached the round of 16 at a WTA 1000 event for the first time. On a windy day at the Indian Wells Tennis Gardne, Pliskova held serve to tie the second set 5-5. Haddad Maia held and then broke Pliskova in the final game to wrap up the win in just over two hours.