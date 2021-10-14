Robert Durst sentenced to life for murder of best friend

AP California

By BRIAN MELLEY

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — New York real estate heir Robert Durst has been sentenced to life in prison without chance of parole for the murder of his best friend more that two decades ago. He was convicted in Los Angeles Superior Court last month of first-degree murder for shooting Susan Berman point-blank in the back of the head at her home in December 2000. Prosecutors said Durst silenced Berman to prevent her from incriminating him in the reopened investigation of his wife’s 1982 disappearance in New York. Durst’s lawyer said they plan to appeal.