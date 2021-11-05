California high tides, big waves bring beach dangers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Californians are being warned of potential dangers on west-facing beaches due to astronomical high tides and large, breaking waves. Waves up to 14 feet are expected Friday on the Central Coast, along with rip currents. While not quite as high, waves down the Southern California coast are also expected to make swimming conditions dangerous. In Northern California, forecasters say high tides will cause minor flooding in low-lying areas around the Humboldt Bay area.