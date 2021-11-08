Kings win streak hits 5 games with 5-1 victory over Toronto

TORONTO (AP) — Jonathan Quick made 33 saves and the Los Angeles Kings beat Toronto 5-1, snapping the Maple Leafs’ five-game win streak. Phillip Danault had two goals and an assist for Los Angeles, which won its fifth straight. Andreas Athanasiou added a goal and assist, former Leafs forward Trevor Moore scored and Adrian Kempe chipped in with an empty-netter. Alex Iafallo had two two assists. John Tavares scored for Toronto. Jack Campbell, who was Quick’s understudy with the Kings for parts of two seasons, made 24 stops in his first career start against his former team.