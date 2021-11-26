Big fire guts large Los Angeles commercial building

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A raging fire gutted a textile business in a large commercial building south of downtown Los Angeles. It was the second fire at the site this week. The latest fire was reported just before 8 p.m. Thursday and flames were burning through the roof when firefighters arrived. The Los Angeles Fire Department says more than 100 firefighters kept the fire from extending into two attached structures and it was extinguished in just under two hours. A fire occurred at the site in the Central-Alameda area two nights earlier. Arson investigators were investigating the causes of both fires.