No. 7 Stanford women run past second-ranked Maryland 86-67

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Hannah Jump scored 21 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, and Haley Jones added 15 points and 13 rebounds to lead No. 7 Stanford to an 86-67 win over No. 2 Maryland at the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship tournament. Stanford (5-2) trailed 13-12 in the first quarter before taking command. The Cardinal closed the period on a 12-2 run capped by Jump’s third three of the quarter. Stanford kept the run going in the second. After Chloe Bibby hit a jumper to make it a five-point game the Cardinal outscored the Terrapins 24-7 the rest of the period to go up 46-24 at the half. It didn’t get much better in the second half for the Terrapins. Owusu scored 29 points to lead Maryland (6-2).