Man in crash that killed family was on probation for DUI

NORTHERN HIGHLANDS, Calif. (AP) — Officials say that the man suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and killing four members of a Sacramento area family in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 80 had been on probation for a previous DUI. They say he will face murder charges. Michael Scott Kelley, of Antelope, remains at a hospital in Nevada since he crashed head-on into the family’s vehicle on Nov. 23. The California Highway Patrol says the 32-year-old had been on probation for a previous DUI. Prosecutors in Nevada County tell KCRA-TV that Kelley is facing four murder charges and four gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated charges,