2 California police officers arrested in false reports case

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Two Southern California police officers have been arrested in connection with filing false reports about a firearms arrest more than three years ago. Long Beach Police Officers Dedier Reyes and David Salcedo voluntarily surrendered on Friday. They have been suspended from the department. It was not immediately known if they had attorneys who could speak on their behalf and the police officers’ union did not return requests for comment on Saturday. The officers continued to work until their arrests even though Long Beach detectives noticed in February 2018 that there were discrepancies between their police reports about a firearms arrest and surveillance video.