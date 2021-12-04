Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 11:19 PM

Cal’s defense rises up, hands USC fourth straight loss

MICHAEL WAGAMAN
Associated Press

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Trey Paster scored on a 55-yard fumble return in the second quarter, California’s defense made a clutch stop near the goal line, and the Golden Bears held off Southern California 24-14 in the season finale for both teams. Christopher Brooks added a pair of short scoring runs on a day when Cal’s offense struggled reaching the end zone to help the Golden Bears (5-7, 4-5 Pac-12) to their first home win against the Trojans since 2003. Jaxson Dart, making his third start for USC (4-8, 3-6) in place of injured quarterback Kedon Slovis, threw a 45-yard touchdown before being forced out with an injury in the third quarter. It was USC’s final game before new coach Lincoln Riley takes over next season.

AP California

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content