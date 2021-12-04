More omicron detected as hospitals strain under delta surge

By CAROLYN THOMPSON

Associated Press

New York has announced three more cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, bringing to eight the number of state cases linked to the new variant. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Saturday said the cases appear to be unrelated. Seven of them have been found in New York City and the other is in Suffolk County. The number of states finding the variant is growing as well. Massachusetts and Washington state announced their first cases Saturday, a day after New Jersey, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Maryland reported their first cases. Missouri announced its first presumed case Friday. The variant also has been detected in Nebraska, Minnesota, California, Hawaii, Colorado and Utah.