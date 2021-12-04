Utah St routs No. 19 San Diego St 46-13, wins Mountain West

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Utah State won its first Mountain West Conference title with a 46-13 rout of No. 19 San Diego State. Brandon Bowling caught two touchdown passes from Logan Bonner during the decisive third quarter. The Aggies improve to 10-3, punctuating their inspiring turnaround under first-year coach Blake Anderson by blowing out the short-handed Aztecs. Utah State earned a berth in the inaugural LA Bowl on Dec. 18 at SoFi Stadium. Jordon Brookshire passed for 117 yards for San Diego State, which had its four-game winning streak snapped in the school’s most lopsided loss since 2013. The Aztecs are 11-2.