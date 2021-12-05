LA city, county seek dismissal of homelessness lawsuit

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The city and county of Los Angeles are seeking dismissal of a sweeping lawsuit about homelessness that demands local government find shelter for thousands of people living on the streets. Attorneys for the city and county filed dismissal motions in federal court last week. The lawsuit by the LA Alliance for Human Rights alleges that inaction by the city and county on the problem has created a dangerous environment. Skip Miller, a lawyer for LA County, calls the lawsuit well-meaning, but legally flawed. The alliance didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the move to dismiss.