Wild beat Sharks 5-2 for 8th straight win

By BEN ROSS

Associated Press

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jordan Greenway scored twice and the Minnesota Wild beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 for their eighth straight win. Kevin Fiala, Joel Eriksson Ek and Kirill Kaprizov also scored for the Wild, who took over the NHL lead with 39 points, their most through 26 games in franchise history. Jonathan Dahlen and Tomas Hertl scored for the Sharks. Minnesota’s eight-game winning streak is the longest current run in the league and the third-longest in franchise history. The Wild have scored at least four goals in seven consecutive games. Cam Talbot made 33 saves to improve to 15-5.