Report: Stabbing of rapper shuts down LA music festival

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A newspaper is reporting that a rapper was stabbed at a Los Angeles music festival, prompting organizers to end the festival early. The Los Angeles Times says Drakeo the Ruler was assaulted at the Once Upon a Time in LA concert Saturday night. The paper cited a person with direct knowledge of the attack who requested anonymity. The festival was expected to feature several artists, including Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent and Ice Cube. A fire official told news outlets an injured man was taken to a hospital by ambulance in critical condition. Authorities have not identified him.