LA police to release video after killing teen bystander

By STEFANIE DAZIO

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles police chief has pledged to release video of a shooting where a 14-year-old girl was killed after officers fired on an assault suspect and a bullet went through a wall and struck the girl as she was in a clothing store dressing room. LAPD Chief Michel Moore says the agency will release 911 calls, radio transmissions, body camera footage and surveillance video from the shooting on Monday. Police also fatally shot the suspect, 24-year-old Daniel Elena Lopez, Thursday morning at a Burlington store in the North Hollywood area of the San Fernando Valley. The Los Angeles County coroner identified the girl, Valentina Orellana-Peralta, and Elena Lopez.