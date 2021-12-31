Police kill man who rammed patrol cars in Riverside County

BEAUMONT, Calif. (AP) — Police have shot and killed a man in Riverside County after he rammed several patrol cars while trying to get away. It happened shortly after 1 a.m. Friday in Beaumont. The Sheriff’s Department says deputies were searching for the man after a domestic violence report in Perris Thursday night and learned he had a warrant out for assault with a deadly weapon and other crimes. Authorities say they spotted the car Friday but the driver tried to escape. Authorities say he was shot after ramming several patrol cars and a private car with a person inside. One officer had non-life threatening injuries.