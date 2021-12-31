Report: California police stops down significantly in 2020

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Traffic and pedestrian stops by California law enforcement agencies dropped 26.5% in 2020 compared to the year before. That’s among the findings in an annual report by California’s Racial and Identity Profiling Advisory Board released Friday. It gathered data on 2.9 million police stops by 18 law enforcement agencies. The report also found that Black or transgender people are more likely to be searched than white or cisgender people. That’s consistent with findings from prior years. The report shows Black people are more likely than any other racial or ethnic group to be searched, detained, handcuffed or ordered to exit their vehicles.