New Year’s Day ocean plunge off after LA-area sewage spill

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Officials say Southern California beaches soiled by a sewage spill will remain closed until testing of water samples shows bacteria levels are within state standards. A sewer main line failed Thursday in the city of Carson and up to 7 million gallons of untreated sewage was discharged into the Dominguez Channel, a waterway that empties into Los Angeles Harbor. Beaches in LA County and Orange County are shut until further notice. The 70th annual Polar Bear Swim that usually draws hundreds of people to Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro for a New Year’s Day plunge is canceled.