New Year’s Rose Parade marches on despite COVID-19 surge

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — A year after New Year’s Day passed without a Rose Parade due to the coronavirus pandemic, the floral spectacle celebrating the arrival of 2022 marched on despite a new surge of infections. The 133rd edition of the Pasadena, California, tradition featured actor LeVar Burton as grand marshal, 20 marching bands, 18 equestrian units and dozens of floats reflecting the theme of “Dream. Believe. Achieve.” After days of record-smashing rains, there were sunny skies for the 8 a.m. start. The parade drew thousands of fans. Pasadena authorities urged people to wear masks and avoid mingling with anyone outside their own groups.