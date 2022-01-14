Warriors roll to most lopsided win, beat Bulls 138-96

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Wiggins scored 21 points, Stephen Curry added 19 and the Golden State Warriors rolled to their most lopsided win of the season, dominating the Chicago Bulls 138-96. Jordan Poole scored 22. Rookie Jonathan Kuminga finished with 25 points. The Warriors broke out of their rut in a huge way, pulling away early after dropping four of five. It was just the sort of breather they needed coming off a lopsided loss at defending champion Milwaukee the previous night. The Bulls lost star Zach LaVine to a left knee injury in the opening minutes. They got booed off the court trailing 78-47 at halftime and wound up with their worst loss this season.