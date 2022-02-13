3 people, 2 dogs killed in violent crash near San Diego

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say three people were killed and a fourth was critically injured when a car went off a road onto a median and slammed into a tree near San Diego. The Union-Tribune reports two dogs in the Nissan Sentra were also killed in the single-vehicle crash around 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon in Chula Vista. Police say the driver of the Nissan died at the scene and the two other passengers died at the hospital. Their names were not immediately released. The car had been traveling westbound on East H Street when it the crash happened. The cause is under investigation.