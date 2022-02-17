Homeless crisis, fear of crime shaping LA mayor election

By MICHAEL R. BLOOD

AP Political Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The mayor’s race in Los Angeles is being dominated by a homeless crisis and rising crime rates. At issue is whether frustrated voters in the heavily Democratic city of 4 million could look for a new direction at City Hall. One of the leading candidates is Democratic U.S. Rep. Karen Bass, a progressive favorite. But billionaire developer Rick Caruso — a one-time Republican-turned-Democrat — is a centrist who says politicians can’t solve the problems created on their watch. Caruso is among the candidates who want to expand the Los Angeles Police Department at a time when some are calling to “defund” the LAPD.