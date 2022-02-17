Whisper campaigns grow as Biden nears choice for high court

By COLLEEN LONG and MEG KINNARD

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The whispers and chatter about top contenders for the Supreme Court are growing as President Joe Biden zeroes in on a nominee to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer. But while the president is eager for input, the White House insists he’s not going to be swayed by any sniping. Biden has he said he’ll have a nominee by the end of the month. The top three contenders are believed to be federal appeals court judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, California state Supreme Court judge Leondra Kruger and U.S. District Court Judge J. Michelle Childs. Each finalist has a long set of bona fides and powerful backers, as well as some critics.