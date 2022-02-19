Colorado wins fifth straight, beats Stanford 70-53

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Evan Battey scored 15 points and Colorado beat Stanford 70-53 for its fifth straight win. The Buffaloes pulled away with a 15-1 run for a 57-46 lead with 5:27 remaining. Jabari Walker sparked the rally with a 3-pointer and ended it with a dunk. Stanford scored the next four points to make it 57-50 but didn’t get closer. Battey made all three of his 3-point attempts and was 6-of-11 shooting from the floor. Jaiden Delaire scored 12 points to lead Stanford (15-12, 8-9).