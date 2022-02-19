Former Arizona legislator David Bradley dies at 69

By PAUL DAVENPORT and BOB CHRISTIE

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — David Bradley, a Tucson Democrat who served 16 years in the Arizona Legislature with stints in both chambers and who was the leader of the Senate’s minority for two years, has died. He was 69. Bradley died Saturday in California. The Senate on Wednesday paid tribute to Bradley by playing a videotape of a 2019 prayer in which he called on colleagues to “raise people up.” Gov. Doug Ducey ordered that flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff on Sunday to honor Bradley, who left the Legislature after the 2020 session.