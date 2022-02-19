Lawsuit says faulty equipment killed California firefighters

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (AP) — The families of two California firefighters killed in a 2020 blaze are suing several makers of life-saving equipment, alleging the devices were defective and caused their loved ones’ deaths. The Porterville firefighters died when flames ripped through the city’s library. An attorney for the families tells the Bee the men entered the burning building that day with the expectation that the safety equipment they strapped on would protect them. The lawsuit seeks unspecified financial damages. It alleges negligence, wrongful death and strict products liability design defect. Two 13-year-old boys were blamed for causing the fire and charged with murder and arson.