Niemann stays on top as the major champs can’t keep up in LA

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Joaquin Niemann has another scoring record at Riviera and is one step closer to winning the Genesis Invitational. The 23-year-old Chilean had a 68 and has a three-shot lead over Cameron Young. Niemann is at 19-under 194, the best by two shots over 54 holes at Riviera. All he needs is one more round in the 60s to break the 72-hole record. That was set in 1985, the longest such record remaining. Viktor Hovland was in third place, six behind. The final group will have three players who weren’t even born when tournament host Tiger Woods won his first Masters.