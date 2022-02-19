Officer killed, another hurt in police helicopter crash

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say an officer was killed and another officer was critically injured after a Huntington Beach police helicopter crashed in water near California’s coast. The Huntington Beach Police Department said the helicopter crash-landed Saturday at about 6:30 p.m. near Newport Beach. Police officials said in a news conference that the officer who died in the crash worked for the department for 14 years. The second officer is a 16-year veteran with the department. Neither officer was named. The cause of the crash is under investigation.