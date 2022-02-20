Tom Holland’s latest adventure ‘Uncharted’ tops box office

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

Tom Holland might be without his Spider-Man suit in “Uncharted,” but his latest action-adventure is still doing good business at the North American box office. The video game adaptation starring Holland and Mark Wahlberg is on its way to earning $51 million over the four-day Presidents Day weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday. Sony Pictures estimated its three-day grosses will be $44.2 million. Channing Tatum’s “Dog,” which he co-directed and stars in also opened on 3,677 screens this weekend. United Artists estimates that it will earn $15.1 million for the weekend and $18.1 million including Monday.