Sewage spill shuts down beaches in Southern California

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a stretch of Southern California beach is closed to swimmers and surfers after up to 50,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled into nearby waters. The Orange County Health Care Agency says a blocked sewer line at a restaurant in Newport Bay caused the leak of untreated sewage. The agency says the waters on the west end of the bay will remain closed to swimming, surfing and diving until the results of follow-up water quality monitoring meet acceptable standards. This spill comes less than two months after a sewage main in Carson failed, spewing millions of gallons of waste into LA Harbor.